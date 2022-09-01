bAlpha (BALPHA) Trading 7.3% Lower This Week

bAlpha (BALPHA) traded up 39.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 1st. One bAlpha coin can currently be bought for $7.10 or 0.00035379 BTC on popular exchanges. bAlpha has a market capitalization of $127,827.21 and $35.00 worth of bAlpha was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, bAlpha has traded 7.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

bAlpha Profile

BALPHA is a coin. It was first traded on March 4th, 2021. bAlpha’s total supply is 18,000 coins. bAlpha’s official Twitter account is @bigdataprotocol.

Buying and Selling bAlpha

According to CryptoCompare, “Big Data Protocol is a DeFi protocol and data marketplace to source commercially valuable data from professional data providers, tokenize *_it, and make it *_liquid. bALPHA unlocks access to the first collection of datasets. The datasets' descriptions and sample data are in the Data Room. bALPHA is the first data token of Big Data Protocol, and can be redeemed for access to the bALPHA collection. “

