Banco BTG Pactual S.A. Acquires New Shares in Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR)

Banco BTG Pactual S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,768 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $466,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in shares of Avis Budget Group by 224.8% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,299,208 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $269,417,000 after purchasing an additional 899,208 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Avis Budget Group during the fourth quarter valued at $50,677,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Avis Budget Group by 1,627.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 137,546 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,522,000 after buying an additional 129,585 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its position in Avis Budget Group by 264.1% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 61,704 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,796,000 after buying an additional 44,756 shares during the period. Finally, 6elm Capital LP acquired a new position in Avis Budget Group during the fourth quarter valued at $7,088,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CAR traded down $6.58 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $160.80. 9,045 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 989,239. The company has a market cap of $7.73 billion, a PE ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 2.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $167.17 and its 200-day moving average is $202.54. Avis Budget Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.68 and a 52 week high of $545.11.

Avis Budget Group ( NASDAQ:CAR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $15.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $12.22 by $3.72. The company had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.14 billion. Avis Budget Group had a negative return on equity of 477.68% and a net margin of 21.02%. The firm’s revenue was up 36.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.90 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Avis Budget Group, Inc. will post 46.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CAR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Avis Budget Group from $184.00 to $229.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com lowered Avis Budget Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Avis Budget Group from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Avis Budget Group from $223.00 to $158.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Avis Budget Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $193.40.

In related news, Director Glenn Lurie sold 1,474 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.94, for a total transaction of $263,757.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Avis Budget Group news, Chairman Bernardo Hees bought 29,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $168.69 per share, for a total transaction of $4,959,486.00. Following the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 479,876 shares in the company, valued at $80,950,282.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Glenn Lurie sold 1,474 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.94, for a total value of $263,757.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 37.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Avis Budget Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides car and truck rentals, car sharing, and ancillary products and services to businesses and consumers. It operates the Avis brand, that offers vehicle rental and other mobility solutions to the premium commercial and leisure segments of the travel industry; the Budget Truck brand, a local, and one-way truck and cargo van rental businesses with a fleet of approximately 20,000 vehicles, which are rented through a network of approximately 465 dealer-operated and 385 company-operated locations that serve the consumer and light commercial sectors in the continental United States; and the Zipcar brand, a car sharing network.

