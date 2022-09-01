Banco BTG Pactual S.A. Acquires New Shares in Zenvia Inc. (NASDAQ:ZENV)

Banco BTG Pactual S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Zenvia Inc. (NASDAQ:ZENV – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 15,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Diametric Capital LP bought a new position in Zenvia during the fourth quarter valued at about $115,000. Newfoundland Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Zenvia in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $686,000. Finally, LA Financiere DE L Echiquier grew its stake in shares of Zenvia by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier now owns 1,260,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,686,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.44% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ZENV traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $2.39. 433 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 137,082. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.03. Zenvia Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.71 and a twelve month high of $20.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market capitalization of $98.26 million and a P/E ratio of -6.27.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Zenvia from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $3.40 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered Zenvia from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $4.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 8th.

Zenvia Inc provides customer experience communications platform which empowers businesses to create unique journeys for their end-customers along their life cycle across range of B2C verticals. Zenvia Inc is based in S?O PAULO.

