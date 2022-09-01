Banco BTG Pactual S.A. Buys Shares of 48,485 Despegar.com, Corp. (NYSE:DESP)

Banco BTG Pactual S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Despegar.com, Corp. (NYSE:DESP – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 48,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $592,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DESP. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Despegar.com by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 112,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after buying an additional 20,396 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Despegar.com in the 4th quarter valued at $255,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Despegar.com by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 92,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $914,000 after buying an additional 2,671 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its holdings in shares of Despegar.com by 314.3% in the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 49,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after buying an additional 37,610 shares during the period. Finally, Nishkama Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Despegar.com by 61.4% in the 4th quarter. Nishkama Capital LLC now owns 861,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,436,000 after buying an additional 327,781 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Despegar.com stock traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $7.65. 1,933 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 323,709. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.61. Despegar.com, Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $6.66 and a fifty-two week high of $13.37. The stock has a market cap of $545.03 million, a P/E ratio of -6.13 and a beta of 1.90.

Despegar.com ( NYSE:DESP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.09). Despegar.com had a negative return on equity of 1,941.11% and a negative net margin of 17.15%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.32) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Despegar.com, Corp. will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DESP. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Despegar.com from $12.50 to $10.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Despegar.com from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Despegar.com from $12.50 to $10.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Despegar.com from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.70.

Despegar.com, Corp., online travel company, provides a range of travel and travel-related products through its websites and mobile applications in Latin America. The company operates in two segments, Air; and Packages, Hotels and Other Travel Products. It offers airline tickets; and travel packages, hotel rooms, car rentals, bus tickets, cruise tickets, travel insurance, destination services, and other travel-related products, which enable consumers to find, compare, plan, and purchase travel products through its marketplace.

