Banco BTG Pactual S.A. Has $3.58 Million Holdings in Tim S.A. (NYSE:TIMB)

Banco BTG Pactual S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Tim S.A. (NYSE:TIMB – Get Rating) by 178.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 247,094 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 158,454 shares during the quarter. TIM accounts for 1.2% of Banco BTG Pactual S.A.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Banco BTG Pactual S.A.’s holdings in TIM were worth $3,583,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in TIM by 408.8% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 3,144 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in TIM by 36.4% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 6,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 1,662 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in TIM by 65.7% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 6,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 2,611 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in TIM during the 4th quarter worth about $119,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in TIM during the 1st quarter worth about $149,000. 4.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TIM Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of TIMB traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $11.24. 5,080 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 564,439. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Tim S.A. has a 12-month low of $9.81 and a 12-month high of $15.61. The company has a market cap of $5.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.76.

TIM Dividend Announcement

TIM ( NYSE:TIMB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.09). TIM had a net margin of 13.92% and a return on equity of 7.69%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. Research analysts forecast that Tim S.A. will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Investors of record on Monday, June 27th were paid a $0.0822 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 24th. TIM’s payout ratio is 31.13%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TIMB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet downgraded TIM from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Barclays raised their price target on TIM to $17.50 in a research note on Monday, August 15th.

About TIM

(Get Rating)

TIM SA, a telecommunications company, provides mobile voice and data services, broadband internet access, value-added services, and other telecommunications services and products in Brazil. The company offers services for individuals, as well as corporate solutions for small, medium, and large companies.

Featured Stories

