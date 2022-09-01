Banco BTG Pactual S.A. Makes New $294,000 Investment in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Banco BTG Pactual S.A. bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,455 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $294,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Oldfather Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Oldfather Financial Services LLC now owns 1,021 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC raised its position in Lowe’s Companies by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 4,056 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $820,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,461 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $700,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC now owns 7,100 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,436,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rollins Financial increased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Rollins Financial now owns 1,263 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 74.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lowe’s Companies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE LOW traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $194.11. 61,792 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,979,257. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $170.12 and a 52 week high of $263.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $192.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $200.72. The company has a market cap of $120.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.25.

Lowe’s Companies Dividend Announcement

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.59 by $0.08. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.83% and a negative return on equity of 155.26%. The firm had revenue of $27.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.25 earnings per share. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 19th will be given a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 18th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.10%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on LOW shares. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies to $248.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $225.00 to $247.00 in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $220.00 to $245.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. OTR Global downgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $244.05.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Lowe’s Companies news, EVP Seemantini Godbole sold 11,761 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.37, for a total value of $2,521,205.57. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,575 shares in the company, valued at $5,696,882.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

