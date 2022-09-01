Banco BTG Pactual S.A. Makes New Investment in Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:LOMA)

Banco BTG Pactual S.A. bought a new position in shares of Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:LOMA – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 45,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOMA. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Newfoundland Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima by 331.1% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 35,873 shares during the last quarter. Provida Pension Fund Administrator bought a new stake in shares of Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $343,000. Finally, Long Focus Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $800,000. Institutional investors own 16.98% of the company’s stock.

Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima Price Performance

Shares of LOMA stock traded up $0.04 on Thursday, reaching $6.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 758 shares, compared to its average volume of 184,428. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.74. Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima has a 1 year low of $4.45 and a 1 year high of $8.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market capitalization of $744.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.42.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima

LOMA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group cut shares of Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. TheStreet raised shares of Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd.

Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cement and its derivatives in Argentina. The company operates through Cement, Masonry Cement and Lime; Concrete; Rail Services; Aggregates; and Others segments. It offers masonry cement, aggregates, ready-mix concrete, concrete, and lime to wholesale distributors, concrete producers, industrial customers, and others for use in the construction.

