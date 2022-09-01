Banco BTG Pactual S.A. Sells 3,120 Shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

Banco BTG Pactual S.A. reduced its stake in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Get Rating) by 37.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,200 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 3,120 shares during the period. Banco BTG Pactual S.A.’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $418,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Holderness Investments Co. bought a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its position in Rio Tinto Group by 114.4% during the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 7,883 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $634,000 after purchasing an additional 4,207 shares in the last quarter. Leisure Capital Management acquired a new position in Rio Tinto Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,412,000. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Rio Tinto Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $515,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in Rio Tinto Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $193,000. 10.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Rio Tinto Group Stock Performance

Shares of RIO stock traded down $2.29 on Thursday, reaching $54.00. 201,598 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,087,021. The company has a 50-day moving average of $59.36 and a 200-day moving average of $69.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.34. Rio Tinto Group has a one year low of $53.83 and a one year high of $84.69.

Rio Tinto Group Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a $2.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a yield of 11.4%.

Several brokerages have commented on RIO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group from GBX 5,300 ($64.04) to GBX 5,350 ($64.64) in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Rio Tinto Group from GBX 5,990 ($72.38) to GBX 5,900 ($71.29) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Rio Tinto Group from GBX 4,900 ($59.21) to GBX 4,700 ($56.79) in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4,345.71.

About Rio Tinto Group

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and lithium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

