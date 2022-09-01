Banco BTG Pactual S.A. Takes Position in Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN)

Banco BTG Pactual S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 313,300 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,059,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SAN. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Banco Santander by 120.1% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 9,970 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 5,441 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new position in Banco Santander in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Banco Santander in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Regal Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Banco Santander in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its stake in Banco Santander by 3,249.2% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 11,086 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 10,755 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 2.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on SAN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Banco Santander from €3.90 ($3.98) to €3.50 ($3.57) in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. UBS Group lowered Banco Santander to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Banco Santander from €3.10 ($3.16) to €3.00 ($3.06) in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Banco Santander from €4.30 ($4.39) to €4.00 ($4.08) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, StockNews.com raised Banco Santander from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $3.78.

Shares of NYSE SAN traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $2.35. 313,585 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,101,444. Banco Santander, S.A. has a 1 year low of $2.28 and a 1 year high of $4.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.57 and a 200 day moving average of $2.98.

Banco Santander, SA provides various retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and large companies worldwide. It offers demand and time deposits, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, syndicated corporate loans, structured financing, cash management, export and agency finance, trade and working capital solutions, and corporate finance; and insurance products.

