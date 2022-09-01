Banco BTG Pactual S.A. Takes Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Banco BTG Pactual S.A. acquired a new stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,496 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DIS. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 32.5% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 34,908 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $5,407,000 after acquiring an additional 8,567 shares in the last quarter. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at $29,474,000. Barings LLC increased its stake in Walt Disney by 31.6% in the fourth quarter. Barings LLC now owns 18,903 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,927,000 after purchasing an additional 4,541 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its stake in Walt Disney by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 47,928 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $7,424,000 after purchasing an additional 7,897 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 55I LLC increased its stake in Walt Disney by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. 55I LLC now owns 8,547 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,323,000 after purchasing an additional 983 shares during the last quarter. 61.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research dropped their target price on Walt Disney from $211.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Moffett Nathanson dropped their price target on Walt Disney to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on Walt Disney from $131.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Walt Disney currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.48.

Walt Disney Stock Down 1.4 %

NYSE DIS traded down $1.59 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $110.49. 182,720 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,433,918. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $90.23 and a 1-year high of $187.58. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $117.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of $201.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.24.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The entertainment giant reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.10. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 7.20% and a net margin of 3.87%. The firm had revenue of $21.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. Walt Disney’s quarterly revenue was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walt Disney

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 3,000 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.03, for a total value of $357,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,407,114.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

Further Reading

