Banco BTG Pactual S.A. Takes Position in Transportadora de Gas del Sur S.A. (NYSE:TGS)

Banco BTG Pactual S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur S.A. (NYSE:TGS – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 50,776 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $356,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Light Sky Macro LP bought a new stake in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $370,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new stake in Transportadora de Gas del Sur in the fourth quarter worth $253,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in Transportadora de Gas del Sur in the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Transportadora de Gas del Sur in the fourth quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in Transportadora de Gas del Sur by 39.6% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 173,138 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $769,000 after purchasing an additional 49,129 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

TGS traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $6.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 126,660. The company has a current ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Transportadora de Gas del Sur S.A. has a 12 month low of $4.05 and a 12 month high of $7.65. The stock has a market cap of $975.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.06.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday.

Transportadora de Gas del Sur SA engages in transportation of natural gas, production, and commercialization of natural gas liquids in Argentina. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Transportation Services; Liquids Production and Commercialization; Other Services; and Telecommunications.

