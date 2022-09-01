Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 820,597 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 88% from the previous session’s volume of 7,101,444 shares.The stock last traded at $2.35 and had previously closed at $2.41.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SAN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Banco Santander from €3.90 ($3.98) to €3.50 ($3.57) in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Banco Santander from €4.30 ($4.39) to €4.00 ($4.08) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of Banco Santander from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Banco Santander from €3.10 ($3.16) to €3.00 ($3.06) in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Banco Santander to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.78.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.98. The company has a market cap of $39.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 1.17.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Banco Santander in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Banco Santander during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in Banco Santander during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. CWM LLC increased its position in Banco Santander by 120.1% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 9,970 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 5,441 shares during the period. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Banco Santander during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.08% of the company’s stock.

Banco Santander, SA provides various retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and large companies worldwide. It offers demand and time deposits, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, syndicated corporate loans, structured financing, cash management, export and agency finance, trade and working capital solutions, and corporate finance; and insurance products.

