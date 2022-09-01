Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) Shares Sold by CI Investments Inc.

CI Investments Inc. lessened its holdings in Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 624,772 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,000 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. owned approximately 0.50% of Bank OZK worth $26,678,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Bank OZK during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Bank OZK during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Bank OZK during the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in Bank OZK during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in Bank OZK during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank OZK alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on OZK. Raymond James lowered Bank OZK from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. UBS Group cut their price target on Bank OZK from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Bank OZK from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Bank OZK to $54.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Stephens upped their price target on Bank OZK to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Bank OZK has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.50.

Bank OZK Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of Bank OZK stock opened at $40.53 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.94. Bank OZK has a 12-month low of $34.79 and a 12-month high of $51.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market cap of $5.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.45 and a beta of 1.47.

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.07. Bank OZK had a net margin of 45.73% and a return on equity of 12.42%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.16 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Bank OZK will post 4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank OZK Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th were given a $0.32 dividend. This is an increase from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. Bank OZK’s dividend payout ratio is 29.84%.

About Bank OZK

(Get Rating)

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services. It accepts various deposit products, including non-interest-bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time deposits. The company also offers real estate, consumer and business purpose, indirect recreational vehicle and marine, commercial and industrial, government guaranteed, agricultural, small business, homebuilder, and affordable housing loans; business aviation and subscription financing services; and mortgage and other lending products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OZK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank OZK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank OZK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.