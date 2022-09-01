Banyan Acquisition Co. (NYSE:BYN) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Banyan Acquisition Co. (NYSE:BYN – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,700 shares, a growth of 6.8% from the July 31st total of 4,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 94,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Banyan Acquisition

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Starboard Value LP purchased a new position in shares of Banyan Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $7,448,000. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Banyan Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $407,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Banyan Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $183,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Banyan Acquisition during the second quarter worth $137,000. Finally, Karpus Management Inc. bought a new position in Banyan Acquisition during the second quarter worth $1,581,000. 57.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Banyan Acquisition alerts:

Banyan Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of Banyan Acquisition stock remained flat at $9.97 on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 27,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,438. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.98. Banyan Acquisition has a 12 month low of $9.86 and a 12 month high of $10.02.

About Banyan Acquisition

Banyan Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on identifying business combination targets in the foodservice industry.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Banyan Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banyan Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.