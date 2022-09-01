Barclays Cuts Lerøy Seafood Group ASA (OTC:LYSFY) Price Target to €60.00

Lerøy Seafood Group ASA (OTC:LYSFY – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Barclays from €70.00 ($71.43) to €60.00 ($61.22) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “underweight” rating on the stock.
Separately, Nordea Equity Research downgraded Lerøy Seafood Group ASA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th.
Lerøy Seafood Group ASA Stock Performance
Shares of LYSFY remained flat at $13.95 during trading hours on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.95 and a 200-day moving average of $16.46. Lerøy Seafood Group ASA has a twelve month low of $13.95 and a twelve month high of $18.11.
Lerøy Seafood Group ASA Company Profile
Lerøy Seafood Group ASA produces, processes, markets, sells, and distributes seafood products worldwide. It operates in three segments: Wildcatch; Farming; and Value-Added Processing, Sales and Distribution. The company offers smoked and gravad salmon, and trout products; farmed and wild catch whole fishes; fillets and portions; ready to eat and ready to cook products; fish blocks and cubes; breaded products; pre-fried fish burgers and patties; crustaceans and molluscs; seaweeds; and other products.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Lerøy Seafood Group ASA (LYSFY)
- How will the chip ban affect Nvidia’s stock?
- Is Best Buy A Sneaky Buy for Q4?
- Does The Bed Bath and Beyond Stock Rally Still Have Legs?
- Can Alibaba And Baidu Finally Rally With Delisting Fears Gone?
- 3 Materials Stocks That May Earn a Place on Your Watchlist
Receive News & Ratings for Lerøy Seafood Group ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lerøy Seafood Group ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.