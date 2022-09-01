Barclays Raises Acciona (OTCMKTS:ACXIF) Price Target to €201.00

Acciona (OTCMKTS:ACXIF – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Barclays from €175.00 ($178.57) to €201.00 ($205.10) in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports.
A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Acciona from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Acciona from €38.00 ($38.78) to €44.00 ($44.90) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $94.00.
ACXIF stock opened at $202.10 on Monday. Acciona has a twelve month low of $154.24 and a twelve month high of $216.65. The business has a 50 day moving average of $193.12 and a 200 day moving average of $188.35.
Acciona, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the energy, infrastructure, and other businesses in Spain and internationally. The company develops, constructs, operates, and maintains wind, solar photovoltaic, solar thermal, hydro, and biomass plants. It also engages in designing, construction, maintenance, and management of infrastructure projects, including bridges, highways, motorways, roads, tunnels, railway, and metros and trams, as well as ports and water channels, airports, freight forwarding, data centers, substations, and transmission lines.
