BARK, Inc. (NYSE:BARK) Short Interest Down 12.9% in August

BARK, Inc. (NYSE:BARK – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,120,000 shares, a drop of 12.9% from the July 31st total of 8,170,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,630,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.7 days. Currently, 7.9% of the company’s shares are sold short.

In related news, Director David Kamenetzky purchased 91,832 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.47 per share, for a total transaction of $226,825.04. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 204,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $504,734.62. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other BARK news, Chairman Matt Meeker acquired 28,089 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.70 per share, for a total transaction of $47,751.30. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 9,803,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,666,266.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director David Kamenetzky acquired 91,832 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.47 per share, with a total value of $226,825.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 204,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $504,734.62. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 222,996 shares of company stock worth $447,596 in the last quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BARK by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 31,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 3,695 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BARK by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 402,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,491,000 after buying an additional 9,905 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in shares of BARK during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of BARK during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of BARK during the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. 32.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE BARK traded down $0.25 during trading on Thursday, reaching $2.07. 3,248,766 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,573,657. BARK has a fifty-two week low of $1.25 and a fifty-two week high of $9.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $364.91 million, a PE ratio of -6.24 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a current ratio of 3.56, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.50.

BARK (NYSE:BARK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $131.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.20 million. BARK had a negative return on equity of 40.45% and a negative net margin of 11.31%. Sell-side analysts predict that BARK will post -0.35 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on BARK from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st.

BARK Inc, a dog-centric company, provides products, services, and content for dogs. It operates in two segments, Direct to Consumer and Commerce. The company serves dogs through monthly subscription services. It is also involved in the design of playstyle-specific toys, satisfying treats, personal meal plans with supplements, and dog-first experiences designed to foster health and happiness of dogs everywhere.

