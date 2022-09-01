Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) Releases Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.10-$0.20 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.35. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Bath & Body Works also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.70-$3.00 EPS.

BBWI traded up $1.08 on Thursday, hitting $38.41. The company had a trading volume of 193,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,966,063. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $33.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.30. Bath & Body Works has a 1-year low of $25.75 and a 1-year high of $82.00. The stock has a market cap of $8.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.82.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.11. Bath & Body Works had a negative return on equity of 57.40% and a net margin of 12.31%. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.34 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Bath & Body Works will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. Bath & Body Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.22%.

BBWI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet lowered Bath & Body Works from a c+ rating to a d rating in a report on Friday, June 3rd. UBS Group cut their target price on Bath & Body Works from $70.00 to $42.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Bath & Body Works from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Bath & Body Works from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on Bath & Body Works to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bath & Body Works presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $53.05.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Bath & Body Works by 24.6% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works during the second quarter worth $212,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bath & Body Works by 81.3% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 2,028 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works during the first quarter worth $272,000. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bath & Body Works by 107.1% during the first quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 8,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 4,302 shares during the last quarter. 96.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bath & Body Works, Inc operates a specialty retailer of home fragrance, body care, and soaps and sanitizer products. The company sells its products under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, and other brand names through specialty retail stores and websites located in the United States and Canada, as well as through international stores operated by partners under franchise, license, and wholesale arrangements.

