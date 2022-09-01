Battalion Oil (NYSE:BATL) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Roth Capital

Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of Battalion Oil (NYSE:BATL – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock.

Battalion Oil Stock Performance

Shares of BATL opened at $13.24 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $216.32 million, a PE ratio of -5.23 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51. Battalion Oil has a 1 year low of $7.31 and a 1 year high of $23.33.

Get Battalion Oil alerts:

Institutional Trading of Battalion Oil

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CM Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Battalion Oil by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 135,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,508,000 after purchasing an additional 11,903 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Battalion Oil by 48.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 910,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,918,000 after purchasing an additional 296,132 shares during the period. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Battalion Oil during the 2nd quarter valued at $491,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Battalion Oil by 126.2% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 46,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 26,000 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in Battalion Oil during the first quarter worth about $358,000. 88.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Battalion Oil Company Profile

Battalion Oil Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, production, exploration, and development of onshore oil and natural gas assets in the United States. As of December 31, 2021, the company held interests in 40,400 net acres in the Delaware Basin located in the counties of Pecos, Reeves, Ward, and Winkler, Texas.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Battalion Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Battalion Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.