BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) Stock Position Lifted by Bollard Group LLC

Bollard Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Get Rating) (TSE:BCE) by 7.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 300,828 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,830 shares during the period. Bollard Group LLC’s holdings in BCE were worth $16,684,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new position in BCE during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC grew its position in BCE by 53.3% in the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 958 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in BCE in the first quarter worth approximately $61,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in BCE in the first quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in BCE in the fourth quarter worth approximately $79,000. 43.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BCE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of BCE in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Desjardins boosted their target price on shares of BCE from C$68.00 to C$70.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of BCE from C$70.00 to C$66.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of BCE from C$69.00 to C$70.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of BCE from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.00.

BCE Stock Performance

NYSE:BCE traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $48.08. 30,908 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,375,403. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.33, a P/E/G ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.48. BCE Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.25 and a twelve month high of $59.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $49.56 and a 200 day moving average of $52.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

BCE (NYSE:BCE – Get Rating) (TSE:BCE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $5.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.87 billion. BCE had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 15.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that BCE Inc. will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

BCE Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.719 per share. This is a boost from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. BCE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 114.06%.

BCE Company Profile

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication products and services, as well as consumer electronics products.

Further Reading

