Bee Token Tops One Day Volume of $8,497.00 (BGC)

Bee Token (BGC) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on September 1st. Bee Token has a total market cap of $291,499.14 and $8,497.00 worth of Bee Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Bee Token has traded down 58.8% against the US dollar. One Bee Token coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0033 or 0.00000017 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004984 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20,073.82 or 0.99995252 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00004192 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005092 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004985 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002547 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $26.80 or 0.00133511 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.69 or 0.00033301 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.23 or 0.00085806 BTC.

Bee Token Coin Profile

Bee Token is a coin. Bee Token’s total supply is 997,317,955 coins and its circulating supply is 87,791,667 coins. Bee Token’s official Twitter account is @thebeetoken and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bee Token’s official message board is medium.com/@thebeetoken. The official website for Bee Token is www.beetoken.com. The Reddit community for Bee Token is /r/beetoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Bee Token Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Beenest is a home-sharing platform powered by the Bee Token (BEE) that aims to make the bridge between guests and hosts without any commission. The platform is build on top of set Bee Protocols ( Ethereum protocols) that can support other future sharing economy dApps. Moreover, the platform will feature a secure payment system with two authentication P2P entities, a decentralized arbitration system, and a reputation system based on the Ethereum blockchain. The Bee token (BEE) will be used as the access token to the platform services and also to reward the network users. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bee Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bee Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bee Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

