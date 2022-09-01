Benson Hill, Inc. (NYSE:BHIL) Short Interest Up 7.7% in August

Benson Hill, Inc. (NYSE:BHIL – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,680,000 shares, an increase of 7.7% from the July 31st total of 7,130,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,500,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.1 days. Approximately 4.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Barclays decreased their price target on Benson Hill from $8.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th.

Get Benson Hill alerts:

Benson Hill Trading Down 7.9 %

BHIL traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $3.27. The stock had a trading volume of 5,554 shares, compared to its average volume of 995,199. The stock has a market capitalization of $670.98 million, a P/E ratio of -4.13 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a current ratio of 3.92. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.45. Benson Hill has a 52 week low of $2.45 and a 52 week high of $10.00.

Institutional Trading of Benson Hill

Benson Hill ( NYSE:BHIL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $110.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.77 million. Benson Hill had a negative return on equity of 30.39% and a negative net margin of 43.24%. On average, equities analysts predict that Benson Hill will post -0.57 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Benson Hill during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Benson Hill in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Benson Hill in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Benson Hill in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Benson Hill during the fourth quarter worth about $94,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.95% of the company’s stock.

Benson Hill Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Benson Hill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food technology company that unlocks natural genetic diversity of plants. It operates in two segments, Ingredients and Fresh. The company offers CropOS, a technology platform, which uses artificial intelligence, data, and various advanced breeding techniques that combine data, plant, and food sciences to deliver crops optimized for food, ingredient, and feed products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Benson Hill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Benson Hill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.