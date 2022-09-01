Berenberg Bank Analysts Give SGL Carbon (ETR:SGL) a €8.50 Price Target

SGL Carbon (ETR:SGL – Get Rating) received a €8.50 ($8.67) target price from equities researchers at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Berenberg Bank’s price target suggests a potential upside of 25.18% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus set a €11.00 ($11.22) price target on shares of SGL Carbon in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Baader Bank set a €8.18 ($8.35) price objective on SGL Carbon in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €8.10 ($8.27) price objective on shares of SGL Carbon in a research report on Friday, August 5th.

ETR:SGL opened at €6.79 ($6.93) on Thursday. SGL Carbon has a 1 year low of €4.65 ($4.74) and a 1 year high of €10.78 ($11.00). The business has a fifty day moving average of €6.81 and a 200-day moving average of €6.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.12, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.53. The stock has a market cap of $830.22 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.08.

SGL Carbon SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of carbon fiber and specialty graphite products in Germany, rest of Europe, the United States, China, Asia, Latin America, Africa, and Australia. The company operates in Graphite Solutions; Process Technology; Caron Fibers; and Composite Solutions segment.

