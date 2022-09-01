Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.27 EPS

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The technology retailer reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.27, Briefing.com reports. Best Buy had a net margin of 4.33% and a return on equity of 63.39%. The business had revenue of $10.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.98 EPS. Best Buy’s revenue was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of BBY stock traded down $0.73 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $69.96. The stock had a trading volume of 31,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,257,582. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $74.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.57. Best Buy has a 52-week low of $64.29 and a 52-week high of $141.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.75 billion, a PE ratio of 7.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be given a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 19th. Best Buy’s payout ratio is 39.07%.

BBY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Best Buy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $106.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Best Buy from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Best Buy from $91.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 8th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Best Buy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $82.00 price objective (down from $96.00) on shares of Best Buy in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.13.

In related news, CFO Matthew M. Bilunas sold 890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.09, for a total transaction of $70,390.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 59,513 shares in the company, valued at $4,706,883.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Corie S. Barry sold 4,388 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $307,160.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 315,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,071,910. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Matthew M. Bilunas sold 890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.09, for a total transaction of $70,390.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 59,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,706,883.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,334 shares of company stock worth $381,538. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BBY. Centiva Capital LP lifted its stake in shares of Best Buy by 246.6% in the second quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 12,647 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $825,000 after buying an additional 8,998 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service lifted its stake in shares of Best Buy by 1.4% in the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 365,688 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $23,839,000 after buying an additional 4,874 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Best Buy by 10.6% in the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,716 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $568,000 after buying an additional 832 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Best Buy by 18.9% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 80,989 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $5,280,000 after buying an additional 12,862 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its position in Best Buy by 4.2% during the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 6,238 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.86% of the company’s stock.

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

