Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.27 EPS

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The technology retailer reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.27, Briefing.com reports. Best Buy had a return on equity of 63.39% and a net margin of 4.33%. The business had revenue of $10.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.98 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NYSE:BBY opened at $70.69 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Best Buy has a 12-month low of $64.29 and a 12-month high of $141.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $74.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.50.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be given a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 19th. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.07%.

In other Best Buy news, CEO Corie S. Barry sold 4,388 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $307,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 315,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,071,910. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other Best Buy news, CEO Corie S. Barry sold 4,388 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $307,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 315,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,071,910. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Matthew M. Bilunas sold 890 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.09, for a total value of $70,390.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 59,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,706,883.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,334 shares of company stock valued at $381,538. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BBY. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Best Buy by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 6,238 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in Best Buy by 6.3% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,144 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $468,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Best Buy by 1.1% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 39,097 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $3,554,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Best Buy by 61.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,317 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 83,923 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $7,632,000 after buying an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. 79.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America downgraded Best Buy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Best Buy from $91.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on Best Buy from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Best Buy from $80.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.13.

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

