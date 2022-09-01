B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) Hits New 12-Month Low at $20.96

B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $20.96 and last traded at $21.02, with a volume of 17492 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $21.66.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BGS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on B&G Foods to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com downgraded B&G Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 13th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of B&G Foods in a report on Friday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on B&G Foods from $29.00 to $21.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on B&G Foods from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, B&G Foods currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.67.

Get B&G Foods alerts:

B&G Foods Trading Down 2.3 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.71 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 3.27. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $23.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.42.

B&G Foods Announces Dividend

B&G Foods ( NYSE:BGS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $479.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $480.51 million. B&G Foods had a net margin of 1.90% and a return on equity of 10.12%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that B&G Foods, Inc. will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. B&G Foods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 322.03%.

Institutional Trading of B&G Foods

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of B&G Foods by 369.9% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 799,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,523,000 after buying an additional 629,140 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of B&G Foods by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,743,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,719,000 after buying an additional 293,363 shares in the last quarter. Altrius Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of B&G Foods during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,781,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of B&G Foods by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,548,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,653,000 after buying an additional 132,095 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of B&G Foods by 1,772.8% during the 1st quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 122,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 115,974 shares in the last quarter. 66.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About B&G Foods

(Get Rating)

B&G Foods, Inc manufactures, sells, and distributes a portfolio of shelf-stable and frozen foods, and household products in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The company's products include frozen and canned vegetables, vegetables, canola and other cooking oils, vegetable shortening, cooking sprays, oatmeal and other hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, wine vinegar, maple syrups, molasses, salad dressings, pizza crusts, Mexican-style sauces, dry soups, taco shells and kits, salsas, pickles, peppers, tomato-based products, baking powder and soda, corn starch, cookies and crackers, nut clusters, and other specialty products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for B&G Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B&G Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.