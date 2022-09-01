BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP) Shares Purchased by Bollard Group LLC

Bollard Group LLC raised its stake in BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Get Rating) by 16.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 139,293 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,069 shares during the period. Bollard Group LLC’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $10,760,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in BHP Group by 116.7% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 16,904,899 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,305,903,000 after acquiring an additional 9,102,674 shares during the period. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. acquired a new position in BHP Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $104,205,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in BHP Group by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,240,573 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $74,869,000 after acquiring an additional 133,437 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd lifted its holdings in BHP Group by 1,118.5% in the first quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 1,014,717 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $78,387,000 after acquiring an additional 931,440 shares during the period. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its holdings in BHP Group by 1,118.5% in the first quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 1,014,717 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $78,387,000 after acquiring an additional 931,440 shares during the period. 6.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BHP traded down $5.35 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $49.54. 388,819 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,426,759. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. BHP Group Limited has a 12-month low of $47.35 and a 12-month high of $79.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $54.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.98.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be issued a $3.50 dividend. This is a boost from BHP Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $3.00. This represents a yield of 11.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BHP. Jefferies Financial Group raised BHP Group to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, June 24th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on BHP Group from GBX 2,200 ($26.58) to GBX 2,300 ($27.79) in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Liberum Capital cut BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Barclays cut their price objective on BHP Group from GBX 2,700 ($32.62) to GBX 2,400 ($29.00) in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,782.85.

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

