Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.19 EPS

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($2.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.47) by $0.19, RTT News reports. Big Lots had a return on equity of 7.25% and a net margin of 1.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year.
Big Lots Stock Performance
Shares of BIG opened at $20.57 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $594.82 million, a PE ratio of 9.39 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.95. Big Lots has a 12-month low of $18.16 and a 12-month high of $52.19.
Big Lots Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.83%. Big Lots’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.79%.
Institutional Trading of Big Lots
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of Big Lots by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 28,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,000 after acquiring an additional 3,195 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Big Lots by 58.5% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 16,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,000 after buying an additional 6,194 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Big Lots by 49.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,000 after buying an additional 5,358 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Big Lots in the 1st quarter worth approximately $391,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Big Lots by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 18,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 1,193 shares during the last quarter.
About Big Lots
Big Lots, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a home discount retailer in the United States. The company offers products under various merchandising categories, such as furniture category that includes upholstery, mattresses, case goods, and ready-to-assemble departments; seasonal category, which comprises patio furniture, gazebos, Christmas trim, and other holiday departments; soft home category that consists of fashion and utility bedding, bath, window, decorative textile, home organization, area rugs, home décor, and frames departments; and food category that includes beverage and grocery, candy and snacks, specialty foods, and pet departments.
