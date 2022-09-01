BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) Trading Down 7%

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC – Get Rating) shares dropped 7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $15.40 and last traded at $15.50. Approximately 6,202 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,386,619 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.67.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BIGC has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays cut their target price on BigCommerce from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on BigCommerce from $25.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on BigCommerce from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on BigCommerce in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on BigCommerce from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.75.

BigCommerce Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of -8.25 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.96, a current ratio of 5.34 and a quick ratio of 5.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.87 and a 200 day moving average of $19.27.

Insiders Place Their Bets

BigCommerce ( NASDAQ:BIGC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $68.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.16 million. BigCommerce had a negative return on equity of 62.59% and a negative net margin of 51.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.15) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CMO Lisa Eggerton sold 32,114 shares of BigCommerce stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.44, for a total transaction of $527,954.16. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 106,228 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,746,388.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey Gordon Richards sold 27,302 shares of BigCommerce stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.04, for a total value of $519,830.08. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 75,633 shares in the company, valued at $1,440,052.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 228,130 shares of company stock valued at $4,509,546. Insiders own 12.47% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of BigCommerce

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIGC. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in BigCommerce in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. FourThought Financial LLC increased its stake in BigCommerce by 68.9% in the 1st quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 2,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 997 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in BigCommerce by 45.7% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 983 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of BigCommerce by 81.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,673 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of BigCommerce by 37.0% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,811 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.52% of the company’s stock.

About BigCommerce

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's platform provides various services for launching and scaling e-commerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations.

Featured Stories

