BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $231.43.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Cowen assumed coverage on BioNTech in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $177.00 target price for the company. TheStreet upgraded BioNTech from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Berenberg Bank set a $312.00 price objective on BioNTech in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $180.00 price objective on BioNTech in a report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on BioNTech from $223.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BNTX. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in BioNTech by 42.4% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,532,000 after purchasing an additional 7,542 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in BioNTech by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 29,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,571,000 after purchasing an additional 3,733 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of BioNTech by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,006,000 after buying an additional 1,092 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of BioNTech by 856.5% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 23,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,955,000 after buying an additional 20,684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of BioNTech by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 40,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,540,000 after buying an additional 5,796 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.77% of the company’s stock.

BioNTech Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of BNTX stock opened at $144.64 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $35.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.79 and a beta of -0.08. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $157.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $155.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 5.06 and a current ratio of 5.15. BioNTech has a fifty-two week low of $117.08 and a fifty-two week high of $374.85.

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $6.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.08 by ($0.63). The business had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.11 billion. BioNTech had a return on equity of 88.76% and a net margin of 55.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 39.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $12.98 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that BioNTech will post 33.37 earnings per share for the current year.

BioNTech Company Profile

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is developing FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase II clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115, which is in Phase I clinical trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116, a preclinical stage product for non-small cell lung cancer.

