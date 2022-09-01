BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAI) Short Interest Up 7.7% in August

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,940,000 shares, a growth of 7.7% from the July 31st total of 2,730,000 shares. Currently, 15.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 483,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.1 days.

BTAI has been the subject of several analyst reports. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from $110.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on BioXcel Therapeutics from $125.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Mizuho assumed coverage on BioXcel Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on BioXcel Therapeutics from $84.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BioXcel Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.14.

Shares of BTAI stock opened at $13.68 on Thursday. BioXcel Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $8.80 and a twelve month high of $36.49. The company has a current ratio of 12.25, a quick ratio of 12.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $383.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.14 and a beta of 1.19.

BioXcel Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:BTAI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.20) by ($0.15). During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.11) EPS. On average, analysts predict that BioXcel Therapeutics will post -5.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in BioXcel Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in BioXcel Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $59,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in BioXcel Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $79,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $110,000. Finally, Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $142,000. 45.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company utilizing artificial intelligence approaches to develop transformative medicines in neuroscience and immuno-oncology. The company's drug re-innovation approach leverages existing approved drugs and/or clinically validated product candidates together with big data and proprietary machine learning algorithms to identify new therapeutic indices.

