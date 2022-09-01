Birake 24 Hour Volume Reaches $9,352.00 (BIR)

Birake (BIR) traded 5.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on September 1st. One Birake coin can now be purchased for $0.0773 or 0.00000386 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Birake has traded down 5.1% against the US dollar. Birake has a market cap of $8.19 million and $9,352.00 worth of Birake was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004992 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 63.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $95.80 or 0.00478822 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001631 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002227 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $165.60 or 0.00826677 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.12 or 0.00015579 BTC.
Birake Profile
Birake’s total supply is 109,059,969 coins and its circulating supply is 105,902,792 coins. Birake’s official Twitter account is @birakecom and its Facebook page is accessible here. Birake’s official website is birake.com. The Reddit community for Birake is /r/birakecom and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
