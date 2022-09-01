Bisichi PLC (LON:BISI) Increases Dividend to GBX 10 Per Share

Bisichi PLC (LON:BISI – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, August 31st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 5th will be given a dividend of GBX 10 ($0.12) per share on Friday, February 3rd. This represents a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 5th. This is a positive change from Bisichi’s previous dividend of $6.00. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Bisichi Trading Down 4.9 %

Shares of BISI stock opened at GBX 334.60 ($4.04) on Thursday. Bisichi has a 12-month low of GBX 66 ($0.80) and a 12-month high of GBX 508.50 ($6.14). The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 282.17 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 206.27. The stock has a market capitalization of £35.73 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,927.78.

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of Bisichi in a research note on Wednesday.

Bisichi Company Profile

Bisichi PLC engages in coal mining and processing activities in the United Kingdom and South Africa. The company owns an interest in the Black Wattle Colliery located in Mpumulanga, South Africa. It also engages in the share dealing and retail property investment activities, as well as residential property development activity.

