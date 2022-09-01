Bitcoin Atom (BCA) Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $49.00

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded up 5.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 1st. Bitcoin Atom has a market capitalization of $1.11 million and approximately $49.00 worth of Bitcoin Atom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin Atom coin can now be bought for $0.0600 or 0.00000299 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin Atom has traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0253 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Qbao (QBT) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000014 BTC.

EDRCoin (EDRC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000015 BTC.

X-Coin (XCO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

High Voltage (HVCO) traded 17.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000011 BTC.

About Bitcoin Atom

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Atom’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,418,931 coins. The official website for Bitcoin Atom is bitcoinatom.io. Bitcoin Atom’s official Twitter account is @atombitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bitcoin Atom’s official message board is medium.com/@bitcoinatom. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Atom is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Bitcoin Atom Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Atom is a SegWit enabled Bitcoin fork that uses the SHA256 algorithm and is secured by utilizing the so-called hybrid consensus: both PoW and PoS. The BCA will also be using the lightning network swaps allowing for instant off-chain atomic swaps, which are cheaper and more useful for smaller transactions and have better privacy properties. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Atom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Atom should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Atom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

