BitSend (BSD) Trading Down 18.8% Over Last 7 Days

BitSend (BSD) traded down 18.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 31st. During the last week, BitSend has traded down 18.8% against the US dollar. One BitSend coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. BitSend has a total market cap of $21,372.61 and approximately $3.00 worth of BitSend was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.17 or 0.00220240 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00004129 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00005499 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001283 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00008509 BTC.

TOR (TOR) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004910 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Inverse Finance (INV) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $86.38 or 0.00430045 BTC.

Cryptostone (CPS) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Rainmaker Games (RAIN) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0605 or 0.00000301 BTC.

BitSend (CRYPTO:BSD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. BitSend’s total supply is 32,244,170 coins. BitSend’s official Twitter account is @Bit_send and its Facebook page is accessible here. BitSend’s official website is bitsend.cc.

According to CryptoCompare, “BitSend is Pow/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency with a 100 years mining period. Users can earn rewards by running a masternode or mining with computational power. BitSend uses the X11 hashing algorithm, which allows features like Darksend and InstantX. Darksend allows users to send BSEND anonymously and InstantX reduces confirmation period. Bitsend is a free open source peer-to-peer electronic cash system that is completely decentralized, without the need for a central server or trusted parties. Users hold the crypto keys to their own money and transact directly with each other, with the help of a P2P network to check for double-spending. Click here for Masternode stats. The official BitSend ticker is “BSD” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “BSEND” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitSend directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitSend should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitSend using one of the exchanges listed above.

