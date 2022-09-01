BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.50-$3.60 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.33. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BJ. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $69.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $81.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Friday, August 19th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $72.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $77.13.

Shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club stock opened at $74.49 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.98, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. BJ’s Wholesale Club has a 12-month low of $51.45 and a 12-month high of $77.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $68.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.02.

BJ’s Wholesale Club ( NYSE:BJ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.63 billion. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a net margin of 2.68% and a return on equity of 71.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that BJ’s Wholesale Club will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Robert W. Eddy sold 2,758 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.19, for a total value of $207,374.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 224,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,917,449.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Graham Luce sold 3,286 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.61, for a total value of $245,168.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 28,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,102,957.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Robert W. Eddy sold 2,758 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.19, for a total transaction of $207,374.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 224,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,917,449.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 52,683 shares of company stock valued at $3,434,392. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp raised its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,445,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,581,000 after buying an additional 147,014 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 145.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,422,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,792,000 after purchasing an additional 1,436,785 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 28.4% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,219,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,088,000 after purchasing an additional 491,047 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 323.5% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,719,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,313,206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,529,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,390,000 after purchasing an additional 32,692 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.26% of the company’s stock.

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the east coast of the United States. It provides perishable, general merchandise, gasoline, and other ancillary services. The company sells its products through the websites BJs.com, BerkleyJensen.com, Wellsleyfarms.com, and Delivery.bjs.com as well as the mobile app.

