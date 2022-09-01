BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSU) Short Interest Update

BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSU – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,500 shares, a decline of 10.6% from the July 31st total of 27,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 137,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DSU. Bramshill Investments LLC raised its holdings in BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund by 102.9% during the second quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC now owns 1,127,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,306,000 after purchasing an additional 571,996 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund by 65.5% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 1,085,218 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,308,000 after purchasing an additional 429,486 shares during the last quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund during the first quarter worth $4,335,000. Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund during the second quarter worth $2,554,000. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund during the second quarter worth $2,428,000.

BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Thursday, reaching $9.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 161,990. BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund has a 12-month low of $8.88 and a 12-month high of $12.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.85.

BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund Dividend Announcement

About BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a $0.0605 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.62%.

BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of companies' debt instruments, including corporate loans, which are rated in the lower rating categories of the established rating services (BBB or lower by S&P's or Baa or lower by Moody's) or unrated debt instruments, which are in the judgment of the investment adviser of equivalent quality.

