BlackRock Inc. Boosts Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 90,518,050 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 553,087 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 5.75% of NIKE worth $12,180,110,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NKE. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in NIKE during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Antonetti Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NIKE by 900.0% in the first quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NIKE in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of NIKE in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC raised its holdings in shares of NIKE by 6,250.0% in the first quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 254 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.19% of the company’s stock.

NKE stock traded down $1.63 during trading on Thursday, reaching $104.82. 200,484 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,037,909. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $109.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $119.38. NIKE, Inc. has a 1 year low of $99.53 and a 1 year high of $179.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $164.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.02.

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, June 27th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.09. NIKE had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 40.74%. The company had revenue of $12.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. NIKE’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th will be paid a $0.305 dividend. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 2nd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.45%.

NIKE declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Monday, June 27th that allows the company to repurchase $18.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the footwear maker to buy up to 11% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research firms have issued reports on NKE. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of NIKE from $159.00 to $149.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of NIKE from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of NIKE in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of NIKE from $168.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on shares of NIKE from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.46.

In other news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 19,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.45, for a total value of $2,017,275.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 80,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,312,724.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 30,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.19, for a total value of $3,215,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 60,330 shares in the company, valued at $6,466,772.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 19,500 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.45, for a total transaction of $2,017,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 80,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,312,724.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 82,796 shares of company stock valued at $9,085,334. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

