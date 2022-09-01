BlackRock Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 204,122,526 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,898,263 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 8.07% of Merck & Co., Inc. worth $16,748,252,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Front Row Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 89.4% during the 4th quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $102.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $76.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 18th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $89.00 to $102.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Atlantic Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Merck & Co., Inc. presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.44.

Merck & Co., Inc. Price Performance

Shares of MRK traded up $1.44 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $86.80. 259,140 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,337,759. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $219.89 billion, a PE ratio of 13.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.32. Merck & Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.89 and a fifty-two week high of $95.72. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.67.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $14.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.85 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 48.45% and a net margin of 29.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.31 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.27%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

(Get Rating)

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.