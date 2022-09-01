BlackRock Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 53,873,217 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,781,756 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 6.19% of United Parcel Service worth $11,553,650,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UPS. Norges Bank purchased a new position in United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,399,135,000. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in United Parcel Service by 107.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,925,181 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,484,343,000 after acquiring an additional 3,584,871 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in United Parcel Service by 174.1% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,765,075 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $378,538,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121,021 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its position in United Parcel Service by 28.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,161,820 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $677,704,000 after purchasing an additional 697,955 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Wealth Planning LLC grew its position in United Parcel Service by 30,941.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 690,983 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $148,188,000 after purchasing an additional 688,757 shares during the period. 59.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UPS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stephens cut their target price on shares of United Parcel Service to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Daiwa Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of United Parcel Service to $207.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $270.00 to $223.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $223.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $215.82.

In other news, CMO Kevin M. Warren sold 23,366 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.31, for a total transaction of $4,516,881.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In related news, insider Kathleen M. Gutmann sold 21,307 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.51, for a total transaction of $4,357,494.57. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,980,885.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CMO Kevin M. Warren sold 23,366 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.31, for a total transaction of $4,516,881.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

UPS stock traded down $0.63 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $193.88. The company had a trading volume of 66,749 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,182,183. The company has a market capitalization of $168.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.08. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12-month low of $165.34 and a 12-month high of $233.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $191.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $192.90.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The transportation company reported $3.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.14 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $24.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.59 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 10.92% and a return on equity of 76.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.06 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $1.52 per share. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is 48.84%.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

