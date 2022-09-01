BlackRock Inc. Has $6.69 Billion Stock Holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

BlackRock Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,584,951 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 25,920 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 8.83% of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals worth $6,694,319,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Core Alternative Capital boosted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 800.0% during the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 36 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Addison Advisors LLC increased its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 220.0% during the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 48 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 83.3% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 55 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Regeneron Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI set a $635.00 price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, June 20th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $757.00 to $788.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $625.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink cut shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $630.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $635.00 to $645.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $696.84.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 2.0 %

In related news, Director Christine A. Poon sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $620.91, for a total transaction of $9,313,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,872 shares in the company, valued at $1,162,343.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In related news, Director Christine A. Poon sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $620.91, for a total value of $9,313,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,162,343.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $581.53, for a total transaction of $639,683.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,423,575.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 51,435 shares of company stock valued at $31,663,304 in the last quarter. 8.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

REGN stock traded up $11.75 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $592.81. 8,404 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 673,928. The firm has a market cap of $64.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.29. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $538.01 and a 1-year high of $747.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 4.39 and a current ratio of 5.12. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $604.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $635.81.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $9.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $9.94 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 39.97% and a return on equity of 36.17%. The company’s revenue was down 44.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $27.97 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 35.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.