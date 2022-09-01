BlackRock Inc. Purchases 239,584 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 17,800,565 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 239,584 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.07% of Lockheed Martin worth $7,857,169,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 13,462,533 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,784,686,000 after acquiring an additional 1,152,397 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,991,404 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,773,996,000 after purchasing an additional 212,470 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in Lockheed Martin by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,288,398 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,168,730,000 after purchasing an additional 456,524 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Lockheed Martin by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,339,754 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $476,162,000 after purchasing an additional 15,871 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,272,471 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $452,262,000 after buying an additional 44,173 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LMT. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research note on Monday. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $460.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $496.00 to $406.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $525.00 to $522.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $448.92.

Lockheed Martin Trading Up 0.3 %

Lockheed Martin stock traded up $1.32 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $421.43. 16,789 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,763,546. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52-week low of $324.23 and a 52-week high of $479.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $420.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $430.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The aerospace company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.39 by ($5.23). Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 7.33% and a return on equity of 69.02%. The business had revenue of $15.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $7.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a $2.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $11.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.81%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director John Donovan purchased 632 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $396.16 per share, for a total transaction of $250,373.12. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,200 shares in the company, valued at $475,392. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director John Donovan bought 632 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $396.16 per share, with a total value of $250,373.12. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $475,392. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gregory M. Ulmer sold 6,929 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $423.87, for a total transaction of $2,936,995.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

Further Reading

