BlackRock Inc. Raises Stock Position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 164,865,664 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,702,380 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 8.32% of Citigroup worth $8,803,824,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nvwm LLC grew its stake in Citigroup by 196.3% in the 1st quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 554 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd bought a new position in Citigroup in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Citigroup by 98.1% in the 4th quarter. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV now owns 535 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC bought a new position in Citigroup in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Citigroup by 71.1% in the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 592 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Citigroup Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE C traded down $0.62 during trading on Thursday, reaching $48.19. 386,317 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,368,939. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.33 billion, a PE ratio of 6.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.60. Citigroup Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.44 and a 52-week high of $73.72.

Citigroup Dividend Announcement

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $19.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.32 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 20.06% and a return on equity of 10.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.84 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 1st were paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 29th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.09%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on C shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 27th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Citigroup from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Citigroup from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Cfra reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Citigroup from $54.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Citigroup currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.95.

About Citigroup

(Get Rating)

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding C? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.