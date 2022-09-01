Blencowe Resources (LON:BRES) Stock Price Down 2.1%

Blencowe Resources Plc (LON:BRES – Get Rating) was down 2.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 3.13 ($0.04) and last traded at GBX 3.13 ($0.04). Approximately 128,444 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 1,420,328 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3.20 ($0.04).

Blencowe Resources Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of £5.57 million and a P/E ratio of -5.22. The company has a current ratio of 4.31, a quick ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.87. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 3.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 4.03.

About Blencowe Resources

Blencowe Resources Plc acquires, develops, and explores for mineral properties. It holds a 100% interest in the Orom-Cross Graphite project covering an area of approximately 520,000 hectares located in Northern Uganda. The company was formerly known as Cora Gold Limited and changed its name to Blencowe Resources Limited in September 2017.

Featured Stories

