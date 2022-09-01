Blend Labs (NYSE:BLND) Shares Gap Down to $3.15

Shares of Blend Labs, Inc. (NYSE:BLND – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $3.15, but opened at $3.02. Blend Labs shares last traded at $2.87, with a volume of 15,692 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “downgrade” rating on shares of Blend Labs in a report on Monday, July 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Blend Labs from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Blend Labs from $2.50 to $3.20 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Compass Point assumed coverage on shares of Blend Labs in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $4.20 target price for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Blend Labs from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.63.

Blend Labs Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 10.49, a current ratio of 10.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of $664.54 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.93. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.87 and its 200-day moving average is $4.46.

Insider Transactions at Blend Labs

Blend Labs ( NYSE:BLND Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.19). Blend Labs had a negative net margin of 228.19% and a negative return on equity of 42.53%. The firm had revenue of $65.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.96 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.48) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 104.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Blend Labs, Inc. will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Crystal Sumner sold 47,631 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.93, for a total transaction of $139,558.83. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 599,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,757,331.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, President Timothy J. Mayopoulos sold 26,228 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.91, for a total transaction of $76,323.48. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 634,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,847,393.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Crystal Sumner sold 47,631 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.93, for a total transaction of $139,558.83. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 599,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,757,331.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 94,125 shares of company stock valued at $274,856.

Institutional Trading of Blend Labs

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Blend Labs by 90.5% during the second quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 34,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 16,466 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in shares of Blend Labs during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blend Labs during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in shares of Blend Labs during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new stake in shares of Blend Labs during the second quarter valued at approximately $175,000. 59.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Blend Labs

Blend Labs, Inc provides cloud-based software platform solutions for financial services firms in the United States. It operates in two segments, Blend Platform and Title365. The company offers a suite of white-label products for mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, vehicle loans, personal loans, credit cards, and deposit accounts.

