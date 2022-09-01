Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE) CMO Sharelynn Faye Moore Sells 7,107 Shares of Stock

Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE – Get Rating) CMO Sharelynn Faye Moore sold 7,107 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.76, for a total transaction of $183,076.32. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 37,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $961,208.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Sharelynn Faye Moore also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 11th, Sharelynn Faye Moore sold 5,831 shares of Bloom Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $174,930.00.

BE opened at $25.41 on Thursday. Bloom Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $11.47 and a fifty-two week high of $37.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a PE ratio of -15.88 and a beta of 3.19. The company’s 50-day moving average is $21.26 and its 200 day moving average is $20.27.

Bloom Energy ( NYSE:BE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.06). Bloom Energy had a negative return on equity of 738.94% and a negative net margin of 28.46%. The business had revenue of $243.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $228.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.34) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Bloom Energy Co. will post -1.09 EPS for the current year.

BE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Bloom Energy from $24.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Bloom Energy from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Bloom Energy in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. They set a “hold” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on shares of Bloom Energy from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Northland Securities increased their price objective on shares of Bloom Energy to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.23.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BE. Resolute Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bloom Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Bloom Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Millburn Ridgefield Corp raised its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy by 209.3% in the 1st quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 2,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,375 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Bloom Energy by 209.3% in the 1st quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Bloom Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.19% of the company’s stock.

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, sells, and installs solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation in the United States and internationally. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a power generation platform that converts fuel, such as natural gas, biogas, hydrogen, or a blend of these fuels, into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

