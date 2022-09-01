Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket (BLCT) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $3,636.00

Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket (BLCT) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 1st. Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket has a market cap of $9.60 million and approximately $3,636.00 worth of Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket has traded 9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket coin can currently be purchased for about $0.25 or 0.00001277 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket Coin Profile

Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket (CRYPTO:BLCT) is a coin. Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 38,000,000 coins. Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket’s official message board is medium.com/@bloomzed. Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket’s official Twitter account is @BloomzedInfo and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket is bloomzed.io.

Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bloomzed is a global financial network that connects people and business. Their analogy of choice is that of a “financial smartphone”, which should eventually become a “personal financial assistant” for each participant in the system. Just as a smartphone contains many different devices, Bloomzed aims at uniting several software solutions and services together related to payments, transfers, management of all types of electronic finance.In 2018, the platform introduced their first token, BZT, exchanged to Bloomzed Loyalty Club Tickets (BLCT) in August 2020, with both projects being based on the same smart-contract ERC20. BLCT serves as a “key” to its own MLM loyalty system within the Bloomzed platform. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket directly using US dollars.

