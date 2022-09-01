Blue Star Gold Corp. (CVE:BAU) Director Acquires C$14,250.00 in Stock

Blue Star Gold Corp. (CVE:BAU – Get Rating) Director Klaus Georg Schmid acquired 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.57 per share, for a total transaction of C$14,250.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,981,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,699,569.

Klaus Georg Schmid also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 22nd, Klaus Georg Schmid purchased 25,000 shares of Blue Star Gold stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.57 per share, for a total transaction of C$14,250.00.

On Friday, August 19th, Klaus Georg Schmid purchased 5,000 shares of Blue Star Gold stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.58 per share, for a total transaction of C$2,900.00.

On Thursday, August 11th, Klaus Georg Schmid purchased 9,000 shares of Blue Star Gold stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.55 per share, for a total transaction of C$4,923.00.

On Monday, August 8th, Klaus Georg Schmid purchased 3,000 shares of Blue Star Gold stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.56 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,671.00.

On Friday, August 5th, Klaus Georg Schmid bought 1,000 shares of Blue Star Gold stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.54 per share, for a total transaction of C$540.00.

On Wednesday, July 27th, Klaus Georg Schmid bought 1,000 shares of Blue Star Gold stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.56 per share, for a total transaction of C$560.00.

On Monday, July 25th, Klaus Georg Schmid bought 3,000 shares of Blue Star Gold stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.59 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,770.00.

On Wednesday, July 20th, Klaus Georg Schmid bought 1,000 shares of Blue Star Gold stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.60 per share, for a total transaction of C$600.00.

On Tuesday, July 12th, Klaus Georg Schmid bought 35,000 shares of Blue Star Gold stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.57 per share, for a total transaction of C$20,020.00.

On Friday, July 8th, Klaus Georg Schmid bought 30,000 shares of Blue Star Gold stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.59 per share, for a total transaction of C$17,700.00.

Blue Star Gold Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of BAU stock traded up C$0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching C$0.57. 1,100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,955. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.36. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$0.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.53. Blue Star Gold Corp. has a 1 year low of C$0.31 and a 1 year high of C$0.77. The firm has a market cap of C$34.29 million and a PE ratio of -10.36.

Blue Star Gold Company Profile

Blue Star Gold ( CVE:BAU Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter.

(Get Rating)

Blue Star Gold Corp. acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Canada. It explores for gold and silver deposits. The company owns a 100% interest in the Hood River property covering an area of approximately 8,015 hectares located in Nunavut, Canada. It also holds interest in the Ulu property that covers an area of 947 hectares located in western Nunavut; and the Roma Project that consists of 9 mineral claims covering an area of 7,683 hectares located in the High Lake Greenstone Belt.

