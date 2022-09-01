BlueScope Steel Limited (BLSFY) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 2nd

BlueScope Steel Limited (OTCMKTS:BLSFY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, September 1st, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.8284 per share on Thursday, October 27th. This represents a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 2nd.

BlueScope Steel Price Performance

Shares of BlueScope Steel stock opened at $57.97 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $56.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.12. BlueScope Steel has a 52 week low of $50.20 and a 52 week high of $84.81.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised BlueScope Steel from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th.

About BlueScope Steel

BlueScope Steel Limited produces and sells metal coated and painted steel building products in Australia, New Zealand, Thailand, Indonesia, Malaysia, Vietnam, North America, the Pacific Islands, and Asia. The company operates through five segments: Australian Steel Products, North Star BlueScope Steel, Building Products Asia & North America, Buildings North America, and New Zealand & Pacific Islands.

