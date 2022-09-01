BMO Capital Markets Lowers Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) Price Target to $155.00

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $182.00 to $155.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 29.88% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on TTWO. Ascendiant Capital Markets set a $160.00 price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Monday, June 20th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $195.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. DZ Bank cut Take-Two Interactive Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $136.00 price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $175.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Take-Two Interactive Software presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.32.

NASDAQ TTWO traded down $3.22 on Thursday, reaching $119.34. The stock had a trading volume of 16,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,493,709. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $126.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $134.21. Take-Two Interactive Software has a 12-month low of $101.85 and a 12-month high of $195.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.74.

Take-Two Interactive Software ( NASDAQ:TTWO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($1.60). Take-Two Interactive Software had a net margin of 4.26% and a return on equity of 8.21%. The firm had revenue of $1,000.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Take-Two Interactive Software will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 3,381 shares of Take-Two Interactive Software stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.23, for a total value of $420,021.63. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 92,191 shares in the company, valued at $11,452,887.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Take-Two Interactive Software news, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 3,381 shares of Take-Two Interactive Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.23, for a total transaction of $420,021.63. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 92,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,452,887.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 3,125 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.78, for a total transaction of $399,312.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 95,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,212,190.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital World Investors purchased a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software during the 1st quarter worth $513,164,000. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 22.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,753,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $827,430,000 after acquiring an additional 1,240,702 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in the fourth quarter worth about $183,696,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software in the second quarter valued at about $124,297,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 37.3% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,012,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,172,000 after purchasing an additional 819,021 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.43% of the company’s stock.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, and T2 Mobile Games names. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names; and offers episodes and content, as well as develops brands in other genres, including the LA Noire, Bully, and Manhunt franchises.

